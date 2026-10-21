French Court Greenlights Third-Party Funder’s Enforcement of ICC Award Against Cameroon

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CAMEROONONLINE.ORG | October 21, 2026

Cameroon’s Indomitable Lionesses have made a significant leap in the latest FIFA Women’s World Ranking, climbing nine places from 71st to 62nd following their triumph at the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco.

The rankings, released by FIFA on Tuesday, October 20, 2026, reward Cameroon’s outstanding continental campaign, which saw the Lionesses emerge as African champions after defeating Malawi 3-0 in the final.

With 1,416.49 ranking points, Cameroon now occupies third place in Africa, behind Nigeria and South Africa, while moving ahead of Morocco, Ghana and Zambia.

The development marks an important achievement for the team coached by Valentine Nguele, reflecting Cameroon’s resurgence in African women’s football and strengthening its standing ahead of the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Brazil.

Cameroon’s African Title Delivers Ranking Rewards

Cameroon’s nine-place improvement is among the notable gains recorded in FIFA’s October rankings, which reflect performances across 183 international matches.

The Indomitable Lionesses’ success at WAFCON has placed them within striking distance of South Africa, ranked 59th globally, while Nigeria remains the continent’s highest-ranked women’s national team in 43rd position.

Cameroon’s rise is especially significant because it comes at a time when several established African football nations are losing ground. The Lionesses have overtaken hosts Morocco, who remain 64th, and Ghana, who have slipped to 65th.

Beyond the numbers, the new rankings reinforce Cameroon’s return to the forefront of African women’s football. Their continental championship and improved world position provide momentum as the team prepares for competition on the global stage.

Malawi Records Biggest Rise in FIFA Rankings

While Cameroon celebrated its rise, Malawi emerged as the biggest climber worldwide in the October update.

The Scorchers jumped an extraordinary 49 places, moving from 153rd to 104th in the world, following their remarkable run to the WAFCON final.

FIFA confirmed that Malawi gained 158.44 ranking points, the largest points increase recorded by any national team in this edition of the rankings.

Malawi’s achievement is particularly impressive considering the opposition they overcame, including Nigeria, Ghana and Algeria. Despite losing the final to Cameroon, the Scorchers secured their first-ever qualification for the FIFA Women’s World Cup, scheduled for Brazil in 2027.

Their remarkable transformation illustrates how successful performances in major international competitions can dramatically improve a country’s global standing.

Nigeria Suffers Biggest Points Loss Despite Remaining Africa’s Number One

Nigeria’s Super Falcons experienced a contrasting situation.

Although they retain their position as Africa’s highest-ranked women’s national team, Nigeria dropped seven places from 36th to 43rd globally.

More significantly, FIFA identified Nigeria as the country with the biggest loss of ranking points worldwide, having surrendered 83.54 points.

The setback follows a disappointing WAFCON campaign in which Nigeria failed to reach the semi-finals, with Cameroon contributing to their elimination.

The result highlights a changing competitive landscape in African women’s football. Nigeria may still lead the continent in the FIFA rankings, but Cameroon’s continental success and Malawi’s rapid emergence suggest that the traditional hierarchy is facing increasing pressure.

For Cameroon, overtaking Nigeria in the continental rankings remains a longer-term ambition, but the Lionesses’ latest performances indicate that the gap could narrow if their current momentum is sustained.

Egypt Suffers Biggest Fall in World Rankings

Egypt was another major casualty of FIFA’s October ranking update.

The Egyptian women’s national team dropped 14 places to 113th worldwide, making it the country with the largest decline in ranking positions globally.

Unlike Nigeria, whose setback was measured primarily by points lost, Egypt recorded the biggest fall in places.

FIFA attributed Egypt’s decline to its poor showing at the 2026 WAFCON, where the team was eliminated after losing all three group-stage matches.

The contrasting fortunes of Cameroon and Egypt underline the influence of continental tournament performances on international rankings.

While Cameroon strengthened its position by winning the African championship, Egypt’s early elimination resulted in a significant setback to its global standing.

How the Four African Teams Performed

Country World Ranking Movement Cameroon 62nd Up 9 places Malawi 104th Up 49 places Nigeria 43rd Down 7 places Egypt 113th Down 14 places

FIFA Women’s World Ranking, October 20, 2026.

Cameroon Looks Ahead to the 2027 Women’s World Cup

Cameroon’s latest rise represents more than a statistical improvement. Having finally secured their first African women’s championship, the Indomitable Lionesses have demonstrated their ability to compete with and defeat some of the continent’s strongest teams.

However, their global ranking of 62nd also highlights the work still required to establish themselves consistently among the world’s leading women’s football nations.

The immediate challenge for Cameroon will be to build on its continental success, strengthen its squad and translate that winning form into competitive performances at the 2027 Women’s World Cup.

At the top of the global rankings, Spain maintains first place ahead of the United States and Germany, while Denmark has returned to the world’s top ten for the first time in 16 years.

FIFA’s next official women’s rankings will be published on December 7, 2026.

For now, Cameroon’s Indomitable Lionesses have every reason to celebrate. Their rise from 71st to 62nd confirms the international recognition of a historic African championship campaign.

Yet the latest rankings also send a wider message: with Malawi making the biggest upward move, Nigeria suffering the greatest points loss and Egypt recording the steepest fall in positions, the balance of power in African women’s football is becoming increasingly competitive.

For Cameroon, the opportunity is clear — build on its status as African champion and turn continental dominance into sustained international success.