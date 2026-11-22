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CAMEROONONLINE.ORG | A dramatic and disappointing start for Cameroon at the FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2026, as the young Indomitable Lions suffered a 2-1 defeat to Venezuela in their Group K opener.

Goals from Roman Lozada and Santiago Sanchez gave Venezuela a commanding lead before Cameroon’s Eric Bolo was sent off late in the match. Despite being reduced to ten men, Cameroon fought back through Aviel Hentcho’s stoppage-time goal, but Venezuela held on for victory.

Watch all three goals and the key moments from this action-packed encounter!

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