Are Hidden Heavy Metals in Cameroon’s Chicken and Eggs Putting Children at Risk?

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CAMEROONONLINE.ORG | Chicken meat and eggs are staple sources of high-quality protein for families worldwide. But a recent study from Cameroon has uncovered a hidden danger that could be lurking in these everyday foods: heavy metals.

A new study published in the journal Food Safety and Risk evaluated the health risks associated with consuming chicken and eggs from poultry farms in the Central, Littoral, and West regions of Cameroon. The findings raise significant concerns for food safety and public health, especially for younger, more vulnerable populations.

Researchers analyzed samples of chicken muscle, liver, and eggs from local farms, testing them for six heavy metals: lead, nickel, arsenic, cadmium, chromium, and mercury. The results were startling. Cadmium and chromium were found in chicken muscle, mercury concentrations in liver samples reached up to 845.5 µg/kg, and all six of the heavy metals were detected in the egg samples.

When researchers combined these contamination levels with dietary survey data from 900 households, they discovered that the estimated daily intake of these metals was higher in children and adolescents than in adults. In some of the consumer groups, the risk indices exceeded safe thresholds, pointing to potential long-term health concerns.

While chicken and eggs remain essential for a nutritious diet, this study highlights an urgent need for strengthened monitoring and better risk management strategies in poultry production. By addressing how environmental contaminants enter our food chain, we can help safeguard public health and ensure these staple foods are safe for the next generation.

(Reference: Keutchatang, F. D. P. T., et al. (2026). “Assessment of the health risks associated with the consumption of chicken meat and eggs contaminated with heavy metals in some regions of Cameroon.” Food Safety and Risk, 13(1), Article 36.)

To learn more about the public reaction to these findings, check out this news segment on heavy metals in Cameroonian chicken. This video discusses the controversy and concern the study has sparked among consumers and officials in the country.