Inside Carrington: Amad & Carlos on Pogba Texts, Kobbie Mainoo, and Dressing Room Banter

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CAMEROONONLINE.ORG | Manchester United fans sent in thousands of questions, and the duo of Amad Diallo and Sekou Koné (Carlos) sat down to answer them. From welcoming messages by global superstars to fierce training ground rivalries and fashion forfeits, the interview offers a candid glimpse into the camaraderie powering the squad.

Welcoming Texts and Carrington Realities

When Carlos first sealed his move to Manchester, his phone lit up with a message from his footballing idol: Paul Pogba.

“Paul Pogba said to me: Manchester is a big club, it’s a great city, I really enjoy it here. Just enjoy it and then play your style of football.”

For Carlos, having his role model reach out made the dream feel tangible. Amad, on the other hand, took a direct approach once they met in person. Rather than texting in advance, Amad greeted him on day one with a dose of Premier League reality: “Coming to a bigger club, you have to fight for your place and give your best.”

The Mystery of the Gold Jacket & Dressing Room Antics

The chemistry between the two is immediately obvious when the conversation shifts away from tactics. Addressing a viral photo involving an eye-catching gold jacket, Amad laughed off the fashion critique, revealing it was the price of defeat on the Carrington pitches:

The Forfeit: Amad lost a training ground bet against Aiden, forcing him to wear the jacket for social media clips.

The Verdict: While Lenny Yoro also fell victim to the same punishment, Carlos confirmed the dreaded jacket has officially been retired: “I don’t think the jacket exists anymore. We got rid of it.”

The Dance Floor: When asked who holds the crown for best dancer in the squad, Amad claimed the title, only for Carlos to immediately counter that he has the better moves—hinting that fans might see a coordinated routine as their next pitch celebration.

Praise for Kobbie Mainoo & Respect for Legends

When discussing footballing quality, both players showed immense respect for their teammates and Premier League competitors:

The Standout Young Talent: Asked to name the best young player in the Premier League (excluding themselves), Amad had zero hesitation in picking Kobbie Mainoo . He highlighted Mainoo’s maturity and patience during difficult spells as the foundation of his current dominance.

Surprise in Training: Carlos admitted Mainoo shocked him most when he arrived: “In training sessions, he was faster than me and he went hard on me. I like that.”

Toughest Opponent: Amad singled out Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk , noting the Dutchman’s imposing physical frame and stride make him nearly impossible to get past in 1v1 situations.

Dream Teammates: If they could bring one United icon back to share the pitch with, Amad selected Wayne Rooney for his relentless work ethic, while Carlos stayed loyal to Pogba, whom he studied endlessly on YouTube while growing up.

African Cuisine Debates and Alternate Realities

The debate heated up over home comforts, specifically the best West African dishes. Amad defended Ivorian staples like attiéké, while comparing them to Senegalese thieboudienne and Ghanaian jollof rice. While Carlos prefers staples like ndolé, Amad argued his culinary skills are battle-tested—scoring his cooking ability at a confident 70%, with a specialty in pasta learned during his time in Italy.

Finally, looking outside the sport entirely, Amad revealed what path he might have pursued if football had not worked out:

“I wasn’t bad at school, honestly. If it wasn’t for football, maybe I would continue to go to school and university to be a doctor.”

From medical aspirations to bossing Premier League midfields and wings, both players continue to prove why they are fan favorites on and off the pitch. Check out the full video above to catch all the laughs and banter firsthand.