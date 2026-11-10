Cameroon Sets February 7, 2027, for Long-Delayed Legislative and Municipal Elections

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After two postponements, Cameroon has announced a new date for parliamentary and local elections amid political tensions, opposition restrictions, and growing questions about the country’s political future.

November 10, 2026 | CAMEROONONLINE.ORG

Cameroon will hold its long-delayed legislative and municipal elections on February 7, 2027, following a presidential decree issued by President Paul Biya on Monday, November 9.

The announcement ends months of uncertainty over the electoral timetable after the government postponed the elections twice, extending the mandates of sitting lawmakers and municipal councillors.

The upcoming polls will take place against a backdrop of political tensions following the disputed October 2025 presidential election, which secured another term for Biya, who has governed Cameroon since 1982.

Elections Finally Scheduled After Repeated Delays

Cameroon’s legislative and municipal elections were originally expected in 2025, when the five-year mandates of officials elected in February 2020 were due to expire.

However, successive postponements resulted in extensions of their terms, raising concerns about electoral accountability and the regular renewal of democratic institutions.

Under the revised arrangements, lawmakers’ mandates were extended to December 20, 2026, while municipal councillors were allowed to remain in office until February 28, 2027.

The presidential decree now formally calls voters to the polls on February 7, providing political parties and candidates with a definite election date.

The elections will determine the composition of the National Assembly and municipal councils, institutions responsible for national legislation and local governance.

Political Tensions Remain High

The announcement comes approximately one year after Cameroon’s controversial presidential election in October 2025.

Biya, now 93 and the world’s oldest serving head of state, was declared the winner of that election. However, opposition figures challenged the outcome, triggering protests and confrontations with security forces.

According to reporting cited by Human Rights Watch, lawyers estimated that security forces detained as many as 2,000 people during the crackdown that followed the election. Some detainees reportedly remain in custody.

The political environment has remained particularly difficult for opposition groups.

In October 2026, authorities suspended the Cameroon National Salvation Front (FSNC), the political party associated with opposition presidential candidate Issa Tchiroma Bakary.

Following the presidential election, Bakary rejected the official results, declared himself the winner, and urged supporters to defend what he described as his electoral victory. He subsequently went into exile in The Gambia.

The suspension of his party has raised additional concerns about the political environment in which the upcoming elections will be conducted.

Leadership Succession and Government Reshuffle Remain Unresolved

Beyond the elections, Cameroon faces important questions about its political leadership and institutional stability.

President Biya has remained in power for more than four decades, making him one of the world’s longest-serving leaders.

His prolonged absences from the country have generated recurring questions about his health and ability to manage government affairs.

In August 2026, Biya returned to the capital, Yaoundé, following an extended stay in Geneva, Switzerland, that lasted more than two months.

The government has restricted media discussion of the president’s health since 2024, adding to public uncertainty surrounding the issue.

Meanwhile, the country continues to await a government reshuffle that was announced nearly a year ago.

Another unresolved development concerns the vice presidency.

Constitutional reforms adopted in April 2026 restored the position of vice president, creating a mechanism through which the officeholder could succeed the president in the event of his death.

However, as of November 10, no appointment to the position has been announced.

These developments have intensified questions about political continuity and succession in a country where the presidency has remained under the same leadership since 1982.

Why the February Elections Matter

The upcoming legislative and municipal elections represent an important moment for Cameroon.

Although presidential elections typically attract the greatest international attention, parliamentary and municipal elections directly influence national policymaking, local administration, and the delivery of public services.

Municipal councils play important roles in addressing community needs, managing local development priorities, and representing residents at the grassroots level.

The National Assembly, meanwhile, exercises legislative responsibilities and provides a forum for political representation at the national level.

For opposition parties, the February elections could offer an opportunity to strengthen their political representation. However, their ability to compete effectively will depend partly on the broader electoral and political environment.

For the government, conducting the elections as scheduled could help restore predictability to an electoral calendar disrupted by repeated postponements.

Questions Ahead of the Vote

As Cameroon prepares for February 7, several issues will attract close attention.

Among them are whether political parties will be allowed to participate freely, whether candidates can campaign without intimidation, and whether electoral authorities can administer a process that inspires public confidence.

The treatment of political detainees, the participation of opposition groups, and the transparency of electoral procedures are also likely to influence public perceptions of the elections.

Beyond election day, attention will turn to whether the newly elected institutions can strengthen political accountability and respond to the country’s pressing governance challenges.

A Significant Test for Cameroon’s Political Future

The decision to schedule legislative and municipal elections for February 7, 2027, marks an important development after two postponements.

However, announcing an election date is only the beginning.

The credibility of the process will ultimately depend on the conditions under which political parties compete, the transparency of voting and vote counting, and the acceptance of the results by the public.

With political divisions still evident following the 2025 presidential election, the upcoming polls could become a significant test of Cameroon’s democratic institutions.

For millions of Cameroonians, the central question is not simply whether elections will take place, but whether they will provide a meaningful opportunity for political representation and accountability.