The World Map Is Changing — and Africa Is Finally Being Shown at Its True Scale

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CAMEROONONLINE.ORG | For generations, millions of students have looked at a world map hanging on a classroom wall and assumed they were seeing an accurate picture of the planet.

They weren’t.

On September 4, 2026, the United Nations General Assembly voted overwhelmingly in support of a resolution promoting a world map that more accurately represents the relative size of Africa and other land masses. The “Correct the Map” initiative, championed by Togo with support from African Union countries, received 164 votes in favor. The United States was the only country to vote against the resolution, while six nations abstained.

At first glance, changing a map might seem like a relatively small issue. But maps do more than help us locate countries. They influence the way we understand power, importance and even our place in the world.

The Problem With the Map Most of Us Know

The familiar rectangular world map is largely based on the Mercator projection, developed by Flemish cartographer Gerardus Mercator in 1569.

Mercator’s map was an extraordinary innovation for its time. It was designed primarily for navigation, allowing sailors to plot constant compass bearings as straight lines. That property remains useful today. The problem arises when the same projection is used to compare the physical size of countries and continents.

Turning a spherical planet into a flat image inevitably creates distortion. With the Mercator projection, that distortion becomes increasingly severe as you move toward the poles. Places such as Greenland, Canada, Russia and northern Europe appear much larger relative to regions closer to the equator.

Africa provides perhaps the most striking example.

On many Mercator maps, Greenland can appear surprisingly close to Africa in size. In reality, Africa is roughly 14 times larger. Yet after seeing the distorted version repeatedly—in classrooms, books, television graphics and digital products—it can begin to feel normal.

That is precisely what supporters of the Correct the Map movement want to change.

Enter the Equal Earth Map

The alternative being promoted is the Equal Earth projection, developed by cartographers Bojan Šavri?, Tom Patterson and Bernhard Jenny and introduced in 2018.

Unlike Mercator, Equal Earth is an equal-area projection. That means regions maintain their correct relative sizes. Africa looks as large in comparison with Europe, Greenland and North America as its actual land area warrants.

Equal Earth isn’t a “perfect” map—because no flat map can perfectly reproduce a spherical planet. Every projection sacrifices something, whether that is shape, area, distance or direction. Equal Earth simply makes a different choice: when displaying the entire world, it prioritizes accurate relative area.

And that choice has consequences beyond cartography.

Why Africa’s Size Matters

Africa covers more than 30 million square kilometers and contains 54 internationally recognized UN member states. It is home to an enormous share of the world’s population, natural resources, languages, cultures and rapidly growing cities.

Yet the way Africa has traditionally appeared on many maps can visually minimize the continent.

Supporters of the campaign argue that repeated exposure to distorted maps can influence how people subconsciously think about global importance. A continent that appears physically smaller may also be perceived as less significant—even when the numbers tell a completely different story.

The African Union formally endorsed the Correct the Map initiative in 2026, describing the effort as part of a broader push to challenge longstanding misconceptions about Africa and represent the continent in a way that reflects its actual geographic scale and global contribution.

In other words, this isn’t about artificially making Africa bigger.

It’s about showing how big Africa already is.

A Symbolic Vote With Practical Potential

The UN resolution is non-binding, meaning countries, schools and technology companies are not legally required to abandon Mercator maps.

But symbolism at this level can influence practice.

Supporters hope the decision will encourage governments, educational institutions, publishers, news organizations and technology platforms to use equal-area projections when displaying the world. Togo has indicated that it plans to update its own school geography materials and promote broader international adoption.

That could eventually mean a generation of students grows up seeing a noticeably different world map from the one their parents knew.

And perhaps that is the most interesting part of this story.

Maps Are Not Reality

We tend to think of maps as objective objects: lines, borders and colors arranged according to mathematical rules.

But every map involves choices.

What sits in the center? What appears at the top? Which projection is used? What is enlarged? What is compressed?

Those decisions may originally be technical, but once a particular map becomes familiar, its distortions can become invisible.

The debate surrounding Africa’s representation reminds us to question things that look authoritative simply because we have seen them repeatedly.

The Mercator projection wasn’t necessarily “wrong.” It was designed for a particular purpose more than four centuries ago and remains valuable for certain kinds of navigation. The problem comes when a specialized tool becomes our default mental picture of the planet.

Equal Earth offers another perspective—one where the relative size of continents takes priority.

The UN’s decision will not redraw borders or physically change the world.

But it may change how millions of people see that world.

And sometimes, changing the way something is seen is where larger changes begin.