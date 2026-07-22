Tragedy on the Waterways: Over 20 Feared Dead in Nigeria–Cameroon Boat Capsize

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CameroonOnline.ORG | A late-night river voyage ended in tragedy along the Nigeria–Cameroon border after a passenger vessel carrying dozens of travelers capsized, leaving at least 20 people feared dead.

What Happened?

The vessel departed from Garoua in northern Cameroon, traveling along the shared waterway toward Yola in Adamawa State, Nigeria. Despite stern warnings from local residents advising against a nighttime departure due to worsening weather, the boat operators proceeded into the night.

Around midnight, the craft was caught in a severe storm in Cameroonian territorial waters.

Key Risk Factors: Witnesses and local authorities report that the vessel was carrying over 50 passengers alongside a heavy cargo of construction materials, including iron rods bound for the Dasin community in Adamawa’s Fufore Local Government Area. The combination of overloading and violent weather caused the boat to capsize.

Casualties & Rescue Efforts

Fatalities: At least 20 deaths have been confirmed by local sources, including 18 Nigerian passengers whose bodies have been recovered and buried in the Wuro Bokki community in Fufore LGA.

Survivors: Several passengers survived the wreck and are currently receiving treatment at nearby border community hospitals.

Ongoing Operations: Emergency responders and local divers from both Nigeria and Cameroon remain deployed at the scene to search for those still missing.

A Recurring Crisis

Waterway accidents along West African river corridors remain a persistent challenge during the seasonal rains, frequently driven by night travel, heavy commercial overloading, unpredictable weather, and inadequate safety gear. Authorities in both nations are expected to launch a formal investigation into the circumstances surrounding the fatal voyage.