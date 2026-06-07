GCE 2026 Shift: Mass Leaks on Social Media Force Two-Week Postponement in Cameroon

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CameroonOnline.ORG | YAOUNDÉ — In an unprecedented disruption to Cameroon’s academic calendar, the Ministry of Secondary Education has ordered the immediate rescheduling of all remaining papers for the ongoing 2026 General Certificate of Education (GCE) Examination Session. The decision comes after a severe security breach compromised confidential examination materials across digital networks.

The sudden overhaul was confirmed following an emergency working session between Professor Nalova Lyonga, the Minister of Secondary Education, and the Head of the Transition Management Team of the GCE Board. Officials validated that secure exam sheets had been intercepted, digitized, and widely circulated via social media networks and encrypted electronic messaging platforms before candidates could sit for them.

The Revised Examination Timeline

To systematically preserve the credibility, fairness, and structural integrity of the national certification, the government chose to implement emergency delays rather than let compromised evaluations proceed. The Ministry has pushed the remaining calendar back by exactly two weeks:

Remaining Written Papers: Originally scheduled from Monday, June 8th to Thursday, June 18th, 2026, will now be administered from Monday, June 22nd to Thursday, July 2nd, 2026 .

Daily Time-Slots: Remain entirely unchanged for both morning and afternoon shifts.

Technical & Vocational Tracks (TVEE): Strictly NOT AFFECTED and will proceed as originally planned.

Logistical Realities & The Human Impact

While the bold policy decision has been commended as a crucial step to defend equal-opportunity standards for Cameroon’s 208,761 registered candidates, it introduces major operational and financial hurdles for thousands of households.

Families must now bear unexpected expenses to sustain long-distance transport, off-site feeding, and extended temporary housing over the extra fortnight. The burden falls heavily on displacement-impacted families from rural or vulnerable sectors of the North West and South West regions. Many of these candidates had temporarily migrated to urban centers like Buea to take their exams under safer conditions and must now stretch their survival budgets to remain in place until early July.

Forensic Inquiries & Anti-Malpractice Audits

Minister Nalova Lyonga confirmed that concrete visual and digital evidence of the online leakages has been formally compiled and handed over to competent judicial and forensic state authorities. A comprehensive investigation is underway to track the digital footprints of the breach, pinpoint the source of the leak, and hold all culpable administrative or external parties criminally accountable.