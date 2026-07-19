Al-Faisaly Secures Transfer of Cameroonian Forward Christian Bassogog

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CameroonOnline.ORG | Saudi First Division side Al-Faisaly FC has officially completed the signing of Cameroonian international forward Christian Bassogog.

The club finalized the agreement to bring the veteran attacker into the squad to bolster their offensive options for the ongoing campaign. Bassogog, known for his pace and direct style of play on the wing and across the front line, brings significant top-flight and international experience to Al-Faisaly.

The 30-year-old forward previously featured for Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Okhdood and has put together a extensive global career with stints in the Chinese Super League with Henan Jianye and Shanghai Shenhua, as well as Ankaragücü and Aalborg BK. On the international stage, Bassogog has been a regular presence for the Cameroon national team, famously earning the Player of the Tournament award during the Indomitable Lions’ triumphant 2017 Africa Cup of Nations campaign.

Al-Faisaly’s management expects Bassogog to integrate into training immediately as the team continues its push in the domestic league and upcoming King’s Cup fixtures.