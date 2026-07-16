New Financial Rules for Student Visas: Protests and Clarifications in Cameroon

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CameroonOnline.ORG | Frustration is mounting among Cameroonian students planning to study in France. A new directive requiring the full payment of tuition fees (or blocking an equivalent financial amount) prior to applying for a student visa has sparked significant backlash and confusion.

Protests Outside the French Embassy

On July 14, 2026, dozens of students and parents gathered outside the French Embassy in Yaoundé to protest a measure they describe as “brutal” and unfair. Implemented abruptly mid-way through the visa application season, the rule caught many families off guard, especially those who had already paid deposits to private universities. Some candidates suddenly found themselves required to pay massive sums upfront—in some cases exceeding €20,000 when factoring in procedural costs. The Collective for Access to Study Projects has called for an inclusive dialogue, arguing that the rule creates a regional disparity compared to students from neighboring countries.

The Response from Campus France and French Authorities

In response to the growing public anxiety, the French Embassy in Cameroon and Campus France issued a joint statement to clarify the situation. They acknowledged and expressed regret over the lack of advance notice and clear communication regarding the policy shift.

However, authorities maintained that the measure is designed to “secure the academic path of students” and prevent financial hardship once they arrive in France. To unblock their applications, affected students must provide either:

Proof of full payment for the academic year’s tuition.

OR official proof that an equivalent sum is secured and available in a dedicated account.

Who Does This Apply To?

This rule specifically targets students admitted to certain private higher education institutions. Students enrolled in public universities, those coming from the AEFE (Agency for French Education Abroad) network, and participants in structured exchange programs remain exempt. In an effort to ease tensions and guide families through the new requirements, weekly information sessions are now being held in Yaoundé and Douala.

To get a closer look at the situation and hear directly from the families affected, you can watch this video coverage of the student protests in Yaoundé, which highlights the scale of the mobilization outside the embassy.