Morocco vs. Cameroon | Dramatic WAFCON 2026 Semifinal Highlights

August 13, 2026 Leave a comment

Morocco and Cameroon faced off in a dramatic semifinal at the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, with a place in the continental final on the line. After a fiercely contested battle at the Moulay El Hassan Stadium in Rabat, the Indomitable Lionesses prevailed 3–1 on penalties, powered by standout performances from goalkeeper Michaely Bihina and midfielder Myriam Nyadjou.

Watch the extended highlights, featuring the biggest chances, decisive moments, and all the drama from this thrilling WAFCON semifinal.

Source: beIN SPORTS USA

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