WAFCON 2026: Cameroon Dump Nigeria Out in Quarter-Final Thrille

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CAMEROONONLINE.ORG | Cameroon have knocked defending champions Nigeria out of the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, booking their place in the semi-finals after a dramatic quarter-final encounter in Casablanca.

The Indomitable Lionesses went into Sunday’s clash unbeaten in the tournament but faced a daunting task against the 10-time African champions, who had eliminated Cameroon in each of their previous four WAFCON knockout meetings.

This time, however, Cameroon turned the tables.

The Lionesses produced a determined performance at the Larbi Zaouli Stadium to end Nigeria’s title defence and secure a coveted place in the last four.

A key figure in the victory was Cameroon goalkeeper Michaely Bihina, whose commanding performance between the posts earned her the Woman of the Match award. Bihina made crucial interventions to keep Nigeria at bay and played a major role in preserving Cameroon’s advantage under intense pressure.

The victory also carries huge significance beyond WAFCON, with Cameroon’s progression to the semi-finals securing automatic qualification for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Brazil.

For the Super Falcons, the result brings a disappointing end to their title defense.

For Cameroon, it is a famous victory over one of African women’s football’s traditional powerhouses — and with Bihina starring in goal, the Indomitable Lionesses’ WAFCON 2026 dream remains very much alive.