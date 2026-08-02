WAFCON 2026: Cameroon Defeats Ghana 1–0 to Near Quarter-Final Spot

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CameroonOnline.ORG | It was high-stakes drama on the pitch as the Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon secured a hard-fought victory over Ghana’s Black Queens in a pulse-pounding CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) group stage encounter.

A single spot-kick and a dramatic late VAR/refereeing decision proved to be the ultimate difference-makers in a contest that kept fans on the edge of their seats until the final whistle.

1. The Moment of Truth: Manga Delivers Under Pressure

In a tightly contested match where clear-cut opportunities were hard to come by, the decisive breakthrough arrived when Cameroon earned a penalty.

Stepping up to the spot, Marie Ngah Manga kept her composure under immense pressure, slotting the ball past the Ghanaian goalkeeper. Manga’s coolly executed strike sent the Lionesses ahead and ultimately proved to be the match-winner, pushing Cameroon to the brink of securing a coveted spot in the quarter-finals.

“In high-stakes WAFCON fixtures, fine margins dictate the outcome—and Manga’s ice-cold execution from 12 yards proved to be the ultimate difference.”

2. Heartbreak for Ghana: The Disallowed Equalizer

Down by a goal, the Black Queens refused to go away quietly. Throwing everything forward in search of an equalizer, Ghana pushed Cameroon’s backline to its absolute limits during the closing stages of the match.

The climax of Ghana’s fightback came when the Black Queens put the ball into the net, sparking temporary celebrations. However, the joy was short-lived:

The Decision: The referee ruled the goal out due to an infraction in the buildup.

The Impact: The disallowed goal extinguished Ghana’s momentum just as they seemed to have salvaged a vital point.

Despite a valiant effort and late pressure, the Black Queens were left frustrated as time ran out on their comeback effort.

3. What It Means for the Group Standings

This result has major implications for both teams’ trajectories in the tournament:

Team Match Result Group Situation Cameroon 1 – 0 Win Solidifies their positioning at the top of the group, putting them on the verge of qualifying for the knockout stage. Ghana 0 – 1 Loss Leaves them in a high-pressure scenario where victory in their final group match is essential to progress.

Key Takeaways