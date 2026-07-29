Manga Double Delivers 3 Points for Cameroon in WAFCON Thriller

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

CameroonOnline.ORG | Galatasaray forward Marie Gisèle Ngah Manga stole the show at the Larbi Zaouli Stadium in Casablanca, scoring twice to propel Cameroon to a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Mali in their TotalEnergies CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) Group D opener.

The highly entertaining encounter extended the Indomitable Lionesses’ dominant record over their familiar rivals to five undefeated matches (4 wins, 1 draw) in tournament history.

Key Match Highlights

14′ — Brilliant Opener: Manga brought down a lofted pass into space with her chest and showed composure to finish low at the near post past Fatoumata Karentao.

30′ — Mali Strikes Back: Aïssata Traoré was brought down inside the penalty area by Cameroon goalkeeper Michaely Bihina, allowing Mali to equalize before the break.

56′ — The Winner: Manga capitalized on her form to double her tally in the second half, restoring Cameroon’s lead and securing all three points.

With the victory, Cameroon moves firmly into contention for the WAFCON knockout rounds, sitting second in Group D.