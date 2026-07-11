Structural Assessment and Extreme Weather Impact in Douala Following Building Collapse

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DOUALA, Cameroon | CameroonOnline.org | — Municipal authorities and rescue teams in Cameroon’s commercial capital are conducting emergency structural assessments after a three-story residential building partially collapsed overnight into Saturday, leaving at least six people dead and six others injured.

The incident occurred in the Bonamoussadi neighborhood amid a prolonged period of severe weather. According to a statement released by the Douala City Council, three of the deceased victims were children. The six injured individuals were extracted from the debris and transported to local medical facilities for treatment.

Response and Technical Investigation

Search and recovery operations continued through Saturday morning as emergency crews cleared debris from the site. Alongside the rescue efforts, municipal engineers were deployed to evaluate neighboring properties for potential structural compromise or secondary risks.

While the exact cause of the structural failure remains under formal investigation, the region has been subjected to intense environmental stress. Torrential rainfall lashed Douala continuously from Thursday through Saturday, resulting in widespread urban flooding and significant disruptions to commercial activities across the hub.

Regional Weather Advisories

The collapse follows an explicit meteorological warning issued earlier in the week by Cameroon’s Ministry of Transport. The ministry had alerted the public to heavy rainfall projections across five administrative regions, specifically highlighting the Littoral Region—where Douala is located—as a high-risk zone for severe flooding and localized landslides.

City officials have not yet confirmed whether the building had pre-existing structural deficits or if the foundation was directly compromised by the sudden influx of rainwater. The Douala City Council stated that regular updates will be provided as engineers complete their site assessment and the investigation progresses.