Video Highlights: Cameroon Stun Nigeria 1-0 to Reach WAFCON 2026 Semi-Finals

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CAMEROONONLINE.ORG | Cameroon produced one of the biggest results of the 2026 CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, knocking defending champions Nigeria out of the competition with a dramatic 1-0 quarter-final victory in Casablanca.

Myriam Maéva Nyadjou Wamen scored the decisive goal in the 19th minute at the Larbi Zaouli Stadium, sending the Indomitable Lionesses into the semi-finals and ending Nigeria’s hopes of successfully defending their continental crown.

Nyadjou Wamen’s Stunning Free-Kick Makes the Difference

The defining moment arrived less than 20 minutes into the contest.

Cameroon won a free-kick in a dangerous position and Nyadjou Wamen stepped forward to deliver. Her superb strike found its way into the net, giving Cameroon a precious 1-0 advantage.

It proved to be the only goal the Indomitable Lionesses needed.

Nigeria attempted to respond as the match progressed, but Cameroon remained disciplined at the back and refused to surrender their lead.

Cameroon Hold Firm Under Nigeria Pressure

With a place in the semi-finals on the line, the Super Falcons pushed for an equalizer after the break.

Cameroon’s defense, however, stood up to the pressure, while goalkeeper Michaely Bihina played an important role in keeping Nigeria scoreless.

As the minutes ticked away, Nigeria’s urgency increased, but the defending champions were unable to find the breakthrough needed to force extra time.

The final whistle confirmed a memorable Cameroon 1-0 Nigeria victory.

Defending Champions Eliminated

The result brings Nigeria’s WAFCON title defence to a sudden end.

Nigeria entered the tournament as the reigning African champions and the most successful nation in the history of the women’s continental championship, making their quarter-final elimination one of the major shocks of WAFCON 2026.

Cameroon, meanwhile, continue their impressive tournament and move within two victories of becoming African champions.

A New African Champion Is Guaranteed

Nigeria’s elimination also carries major significance for the tournament as a whole.

With the defending champions now out of the competition, WAFCON 2026 is guaranteed to produce a new champion.

Cameroon will head into the semi-finals with renewed confidence after overcoming one of African women’s football’s traditional powerhouses.

The victory also secures Cameroon a place at the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup, with the WAFCON semi-finalists earning automatic qualification for the tournament in Brazil.

Cameroon 1-0 Nigeria: Match Highlights

Final score: Cameroon 1-0 Nigeria

Competition: CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations 2026

Round: Quarter-final

Venue: Larbi Zaouli Stadium, Casablanca

Goalscorer: Myriam Maéva Nyadjou Wamen, 19′

Key Video Highlights

Nyadjou Wamen fires Cameroon ahead with a brilliant first-half free-kick.

Nigeria increase the pressure in search of an equalizer.

Cameroon goalkeeper Michaely Bihina makes crucial saves.

The Indomitable Lionesses defend their narrow lead deep into the second half.

The final whistle sparks celebrations as Cameroon eliminate the defending champions and book their semi-final place.

Watch the video highlights to relive the decisive goal, Nigeria’s attempts to fight back and the celebrations as Cameroon secure a famous WAFCON victory.

Cameroon’s remarkable run continues, while Nigeria are left to reflect on an unexpectedly early end to their title defense.