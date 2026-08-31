Youssoufa Moukoko Set for Surprise Move to Çorum FK in Turkey

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CAMEROONONLINE.ORG | Youssoufa Moukoko appears to be heading for another major change in his career, with the former Borussia Dortmund wonderkid reportedly close to joining Turkish side Çorum FK.

The 21-year-old striker is currently contracted to FC Copenhagen, but his spell in Denmark now looks set to come to an early end. According to reports from Sky Sport and transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano, Moukoko has reached an agreement with Çorum FK and is already in Istanbul ahead of the proposed transfer.

Moukoko Arrives in Istanbul for Medical

Moukoko has reportedly travelled to Turkey to complete his medical examination while the two clubs work through the final details of the deal.

Sky Sport reports that the German forward has already agreed personal terms with Çorum FK and wants to complete the switch. FC Copenhagen and the Turkish club still need to finalize their agreement before the transfer can officially be announced.

Danish media have reported that the deal could take the form of a loan with an option to buy.

A New Chapter After Copenhagen

Moukoko joined FC Copenhagen after leaving Borussia Dortmund, hoping the move would provide the regular football and fresh start he needed.

However, despite showing flashes of his goalscoring ability, his time in Denmark has not developed as expected. He remains under contract with Copenhagen until 2030, but both the player and club now appear ready to move in a different direction.

A transfer to Çorum FK would represent an unexpected next step for a player who was once regarded as one of the most exciting young talents in European football.

From Dortmund Wonderkid to Turkey

Moukoko became one of the biggest names in European youth football during his years at Borussia Dortmund. His remarkable scoring record at youth level created enormous expectations, and he went on to make his Bundesliga debut at just 16 years old.

He also became Germany’s youngest-ever World Cup player when he featured at the 2022 tournament in Qatar.

Since then, however, establishing himself as a consistent starter at senior level has proved more difficult.

His potential move to Çorum FK could therefore offer something increasingly important at this stage of his career: regular playing time and the opportunity to become a central figure in a team rather than fighting for limited minutes at a bigger club.

Can Moukoko Revive His Career in Turkey?

For Çorum FK, signing a player with Moukoko’s pedigree would be a major statement. The Turkish club has recently earned promotion to the Süper Lig and is looking to strengthen its squad for the challenges of top-flight football.

For Moukoko, the move could be even more significant.

At only 21, there is still plenty of time for the striker to rebuild momentum and remind football fans why he was once considered one of Europe’s brightest young forwards. A productive spell in Turkey could put his career back on an upward trajectory.

The transfer is not officially complete yet, but with Moukoko already in Istanbul and personal terms reportedly agreed, an announcement could be close.

The next chapter of Youssoufa Moukoko’s career may be about to begin in Turkey.