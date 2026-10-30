Achille Webo Appointed Head Coach of French Club Dunkerque

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CAMEROONONLINE.ORG | Former Cameroon international Pierre Achille Webo has been appointed head coach of USL Dunkerque, marking a significant milestone in his coaching career. The former Indomitable Lions striker takes charge of the French Ligue 2 club following the departure of Spanish manager Albert Sánchez.

The appointment, officially announced on Thursday, October 29, 2026, represents Webo’s first opportunity to lead a professional football team as head coach. Having previously served as assistant coach at Dunkerque, the Cameroonian tactician has now been entrusted with managing the first team.

Dunkerque Turns to Webo Following Sánchez’s Departure

Webo’s promotion comes after Dunkerque reached an agreement with Spanish club UD Las Palmas to release Albert Sánchez from his contract.

Rather than immediately recruiting a replacement from outside the organization, Dunkerque opted for continuity by promoting Webo, who is already familiar with the players, coaching structure, and club environment.

According to the club’s official announcement, Webo will serve as head coach until further notice, leaving open the possibility of a longer-term appointment depending on subsequent decisions.

A New Chapter for the Former Indomitable Lions Striker

Webo is a familiar name to Cameroonian football supporters, having represented the Indomitable Lions during a successful playing career that included appearances in major international competitions.

Following his retirement from professional football, he transitioned into coaching, gaining experience as an assistant manager in Turkey before continuing his coaching career in France.

His elevation to the top position at Dunkerque now offers him an opportunity to demonstrate his tactical knowledge, leadership abilities, and capacity to manage a professional squad independently.

For Cameroonian football, his appointment is also a welcome development, highlighting the growing opportunities for former national team players to establish themselves in coaching roles abroad.

First Major Test Against Rodez

Webo will have little time to settle into his new responsibilities.

His first assignment is scheduled for Friday, October 30, 2026, when Dunkerque faces Rodez in the 11th round of the French Ligue 2 championship.

The fixture will provide an early indication of how the team responds to its new leadership.

Dunkerque enters this managerial transition in the middle of a competitive Ligue 2 campaign, making consistency and positive results important priorities for the incoming coach.

An Opportunity to Make His Mark in European Football

Although Webo has already accumulated valuable coaching experience, taking full responsibility for a professional team presents a different challenge.

He will now oversee tactical decisions, team selection, match preparation, and the management of players throughout a demanding season.

His familiarity with Dunkerque could prove advantageous during the transition, particularly as the club seeks to maintain stability following Sánchez’s departure.

For supporters of the Indomitable Lions, Webo’s appointment is another reason to follow French football closely. His progress could serve as an encouraging example for other former Cameroonian internationals hoping to build successful coaching careers.

Whether his appointment becomes permanent remains uncertain, but one thing is clear: Pierre Achille Webo has been given an important opportunity to establish himself as a head coach in European professional football.