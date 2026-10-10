AFCON: CAF Reconsiders Plan to Hold Africa Cup of Nations Every Four Years

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CAF Reviews Controversial Tournament Schedule

CAMEROONONLINE.ORG | The Confederation of African Football (CAF) is reconsidering its decision to hold the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) every four years, potentially maintaining the tournament’s traditional two-year cycle.

According to BBC Sport, CAF president Patrice Motsepe confirmed on Friday, October 9, 2026, during a strategic conference in Cape Verde, that discussions were underway to review the proposed changes.

“We are looking at everything, including having the Afcon coming back every two years,” Motsepe said.

Proposed Changes Spark Criticism Across Africa

The Africa Cup of Nations has traditionally been held every two years since 1968, with a scheduling adjustment between the 2012 and 2013 editions.

In December 2025, CAF announced plans to move the competition to a four-year cycle following the 2027 tournament in East Africa and the 2028 edition.

However, the proposed change faced widespread criticism from national football associations and other stakeholders across the continent.

Critics expressed concerns that reducing the tournament’s frequency could limit the visibility of African national teams, affect commercial opportunities, and weaken AFCON’s position in the international football calendar.

No Final Decision Yet

Motsepe acknowledged that the CAF leadership was reviewing the matter, including the possibility of retaining the tournament’s biennial format.

For now, no final decision has been announced.

The outcome of these discussions could significantly influence the future of African football’s most prestigious national team competition.