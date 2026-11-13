Cameroon Tighten Grip on Group G with Clinical 2-0 Win Over Namibia

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CAMEROONONLINE.ORG | Cameroon took another decisive step toward the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations on Thursday, securing a composed 2-0 home victory over Namibia at Japoma Stadium in Douala. First-half strikes from Saidou Alioum Moubarak and Bil Nsongo proved more than enough for the Indomitable Lions, who extended their unbeaten qualifying run and moved clear at the top of Group G with seven points.

Early Control Sets the Tone

From the opening whistle, Cameroon dictated the tempo. Namibia arrived hoping to frustrate the hosts by sitting deep in a compact block and looking to spring counterattacks, yet they spent much of the first half pinned inside their own territory.

Cameroon’s sustained pressure broke the deadlock in the 15th minute when Saidou Alioum Moubarak found the back of the net. Just 14 minutes later, Bil Nsongo doubled the advantage in the 29th minute, giving the home crowd a comfortable cushion before the interval. Namibia’s attacking struggles were summed up by the fact that they didn’t register their first shot on target until the 39th minute—an effort comfortably gathered by the Cameroonian goalkeeper.

Game Management and What Comes Next

With a two-goal lead in hand, Cameroon shifted into cruise control after the break, managing possession efficiently and neutralizing any late push from the Brave Warriors.

The result leaves Cameroon firmly in command of Group G. For Namibia, who remain on three points, the margin for error in the race for a top-two qualifying spot is shrinking. Fortunately for the Brave Warriors, they won’t have to wait long for a chance at redemption—the two sides meet again on Monday, November 16, in the reverse fixture of this crucial doubleheader.