Cameroon: Constitutional Council President Clément Atangana Dies at 85

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CAMEROONONLINE.ORG | Clément Atangana, the president of Cameroon’s Constitutional Council, died on Sunday, October 4, 2026, in Paris, France, at the age of 85. His death marks the end of a controversial chapter in Cameroon’s judicial and political history.

A career magistrate, Atangana became the first president of the Constitutional Council in February 2018 following his appointment by President Paul Biya. He remained at the helm of the institution for more than eight years, overseeing some of the country’s most consequential and disputed electoral decisions.

A Controversial Role in Presidential Elections

Atangana played a central role in Cameroon’s 2018 and 2025 presidential elections. In 2018, he presided over highly publicized electoral disputes that ended with the Constitutional Council confirming Paul Biya’s victory. The institution’s repeated dismissal of opposition petitions as inadmissible attracted considerable criticism.

In 2025, Atangana again found himself at the center of political controversy. Under his leadership, the Council invalidated opposition figure Maurice Kamto’s presidential candidacy and subsequently declared Paul Biya the winner of another disputed election, despite challenges from opposition candidates, including Issa Tchiroma.

While some have praised Atangana’s long judicial career and service to the state, critics argue that his decisions contributed to the consolidation of political power and undermined public confidence in the independence of Cameroon’s electoral institutions.

What Happens Next?

Following Atangana’s death, Paul Nchoji Nkwi, the oldest serving member of the Constitutional Council, is expected to oversee the institution on an interim basis pending the appointment of a new president.

Atangana leaves behind a mixed legacy. His death not only closes a significant chapter in Cameroon’s constitutional history but also raises renewed questions about judicial independence and the credibility of the country’s electoral system.