17 Cameroonians Arrested in Nigeria Over Suspected Illegal Activities

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CAMEROONONLINE.ORG | Seventeen Cameroonian nationals have been arrested by Nigerian police in Benue State over allegations of suspicious activities and entering the country without valid travel documents. The arrests have raised questions about the circumstances surrounding their presence in Nigeria, as investigations continue.

Nigerian Police Confirm Arrest of 17 Cameroonians

The Nigeria Police Force announced the arrest of 17 Cameroonian nationals in Benue State as part of a series of security operations conducted across the country.

The development was disclosed on Saturday, October 10, 2026, by police spokesperson CSP Ani Iniedu in an operational report detailing arrests and investigations in several Nigerian states.

According to the police, the Cameroonians were apprehended following intelligence suggesting their possible involvement in undisclosed illegal activities.

Authorities also alleged that the individuals had entered Nigerian territory without valid travel documents.

The suspects are currently in police custody, while the State Criminal Investigation Department in Makurdi, the Benue State capital, continues its investigation.

Suspected Human Trafficking Among Concerns

Although the initial police report described the suspects as being involved in clandestine activities, some Nigerian media outlets, including The Punch, have reported the arrests in connection with suspected human trafficking.

However, the authorities have not publicly established the precise nature of the alleged activities or provided evidence confirming the individuals’ involvement in a trafficking network.

The identities, ages, regions of origin and reasons for travelling to Nigeria have also not been disclosed.

It remains unclear whether the Cameroonian nationals were travelling together, were part of an organized group, or were arrested under separate circumstances.

No formal charges or convictions were reported in the initial accounts.

Cameroon–Nigeria Border Movement Under Scrutiny

The arrests are particularly relevant to Cameroon because of the extensive movement of people between the two neighboring countries.

Cameroon and Nigeria share a long international border, with longstanding commercial, family, and cultural ties connecting communities on both sides.

Thousands of people cross between the countries for trade, employment, education, and family-related activities.

However, cross-border movement can also present challenges involving immigration documentation, irregular migration, human trafficking, and other forms of organized crime.

The latest arrests highlight the importance of distinguishing legitimate cross-border travel from activities that may violate national immigration and criminal laws.

They also raise questions about the circumstances under which the 17 Cameroonians entered Nigeria and whether they had access to appropriate immigration procedures.

Other Arrests and Kidnapping Investigations Across Nigeria

The arrests of the Cameroonians formed part of a broader police operational report covering several Nigerian states.

In Rivers State, police arrested four suspected kidnappers allegedly involved in the abduction of a 24-year-old individual along the Igwuruta–Etche Road.

Investigators said the suspects admitted during questioning to using online dating platforms to attract potential victims before kidnapping them.

In neighboring Cross River State, which shares a border with Cameroon, police rescued an 11-year-old boy who had allegedly been abducted and held captive. The child was reportedly discovered tied up inside a suspect’s room with injuries to his head.

A 29-year-old suspect was arrested in connection with the incident.

Police also reported additional kidnapping, robbery and violent crime investigations in other parts of Nigeria.

Importantly, the four suspected kidnappers arrested in Rivers State were involved in a separate investigation and were not identified as members of the group of 17 Cameroonians detained in Benue State.

Questions Remain About the Detained Cameroonians

For Cameroonian citizens following the developments, several important questions remain unanswered.

Authorities have yet to clarify the specific allegations against the detainees, whether they face immigration-related charges or more serious criminal accusations, and whether any of them are suspected victims of trafficking rather than perpetrators.

There has also been no publicly reported confirmation that Cameroonian diplomatic authorities have been notified or granted consular access to the detained individuals.

As the investigation progresses, access to legal representation, fair treatment and appropriate consular assistance will be important considerations.

The arrests should not be interpreted as proof of criminal conduct. Under the principle of presumption of innocence, the individuals remain suspects unless their guilt is established through appropriate legal proceedings.

Awaiting Further Clarification

The case is likely to attract attention among Cameroonians living in Nigeria and families whose relatives frequently travel across the border.

For now, Nigerian police have confirmed the detention of 17 Cameroonian nationals and an ongoing investigation into their alleged activities and immigration status.

Further information will be needed to determine the circumstances of their arrest, the precise allegations against them and whether criminal charges will follow.

Sources: P.M. News Nigeria, October 10, 2026; The Punch, October 11, 2026.