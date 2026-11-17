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CAMEROONONLINE.ORG | Cameroon delivered a commanding performance against Namibia on November 16, 2026, securing a convincing 3–0 away victory in their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifying campaign.

Goals from Mahamadou Nagida, Ryan Fosso, and Saidou Alioum sealed an important win for the Indomitable Lions, sending Cameroon to the top of Group G.

The result strengthens Cameroon’s position in the race for a place at AFCON 2027 and provides another boost to the team’s qualification ambitions.

Watch the match highlights below, courtesy of beIN SPORTS USA, featuring all three goals and key moments from Cameroon’s impressive victory.