Cameroon Suspends Issa Tchiroma’s Political Party for Three Months

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Yaoundé, October 27, 2026 – CAMEROONONLINE.ORG | Cameroon’s Minister of Territorial Administration, Paul Atanga Nji, has ordered the suspension of the Front for the National Salvation of Cameroon (FSNC), the political party led by opposition figure Issa Tchiroma Bakary, for three months.

The decision, formalized in a ministerial order signed on Tuesday, October 27, prohibits the party from conducting any political activities throughout Cameroon during the suspension period.

Government Cites Insurrection and Public Disorder

According to the ministerial order, the government accuses the FSNC of several offenses, including calls for insurrection, threats to national unity and territorial integrity, incitement to violence resulting in the destruction of public and private property, and serious disturbances of public order.

The order also cites the residence of one of the party’s statutory leaders abroad as a justification for the suspension.

Authorities referenced ongoing judicial proceedings and convictions issued by the Yaoundé Military Tribunal on October 8, 2026, concerning violence associated with the October 2025 presidential election.

Nationwide Enforcement Ordered

Regional governors, divisional officers, and subdivision officers have been instructed to enforce the suspension nationwide.

Any individuals who violate the prohibition could face legal prosecution under Cameroonian law.

Political Tensions Ahead of 2027 Elections

The suspension comes amid continuing political tensions following the disputed October 2025 presidential election, in which President Paul Biya was declared the winner.

Issa Tchiroma Bakary, who has challenged the official election results, remains a prominent opposition figure.

With municipal and legislative elections anticipated in 2027, the government’s decision raises questions about political competition and the participation of opposition parties in Cameroon’s electoral process.

The FSNC suspension is expected to remain in effect until January 27, 2027, unless the decision is modified or overturned.