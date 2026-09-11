Glencore Bribery Case: Ex-Oil Chief Pleads Not Guilty to Cameroon and West Africa Corruption Charges

CAMEROONONLINE.ORG | Alex Beard, the former head of oil trading at Swiss commodities giant Glencore Plc, has formally pleaded not guilty in a London court to charges of conspiring to bribe government and state-owned oil company officials across West Africa, including in Cameroon.
Appearing at Southwark Crown Court alongside Andrew Gibson, Glencore’s former head of oil operations, the 59-year-old billionaire denied two counts of conspiracy to make corrupt payments. The plea marks a pivotal procedural step in the UK Serious Fraud Office’s (SFO) multi-year criminal investigation into individual executives at the trading powerhouse.
The Allegations: Spotlight on Cameroon
According to prosecutors from the SFO, the alleged bribery scheme in Cameroon took place between 2007 and 2014. The charges allege that senior executives orchestrated illicit payments to government officials and employees at state-owned enterprises—notably Cameroon’s national hydrocarbons company, Société Nationale des Hydrocarbures (SNH)—in exchange for favorable crude oil allocations, discounted prices, and preferential access to state contracts.
The charges against Beard also span alleged corrupt conduct in Nigeria between 2010 and 2014. Gibson, 66, entered not-guilty pleas to four counts of conspiracy to make corrupt payments across Cameroon, Nigeria, and Côte d’Ivoire, as well as an additional charge of conspiracy to falsify accounting documents.
Case Overview
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Defendants Entering Pleas: Alex Beard (Ex-Head of Oil), Andrew Gibson (Ex-Head of Operations)
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Jurisdictions Involved: Cameroon (2007–2014), Nigeria (2010–2014), Côte d’Ivoire
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Prosecuting Authority: Serious Fraud Office (UK)
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Scheduled Trial Date: October 4, 2027 (Southwark Crown Court, London)
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Trial Duration: Expected to run up to six months
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Total Defendants: 6 former Glencore executives and traders
Why the Case Resonates in Cameroon
The proceedings in the UK follow Glencore’s corporate settlement in 2022, when the company pleaded guilty to multiple counts of foreign bribery and agreed to pay more than $1.1 billion in global penalties. During those corporate proceedings, Glencore admitted that subsidiaries had distributed bribes—often transported as physical cash on private flights into West Africa—to secure crude oil cargoes and access favorable off-take arrangements.
In Cameroon, revelations from the UK investigations have prompted significant public debate and civil society calls for domestic accountability regarding the local officials and intermediaries who received the illicit funds. While Glencore as a corporate entity settled its liability, the UK trial will directly examine the individual actions of the decision-makers who designed and managed the commercial operations at the time.
All six charged individuals—including Beard, Gibson, and four former traders who previously denied charges—are scheduled to face a joint trial in London starting October 2027. Under English criminal law, all defendants maintain the presumption of innocence until proven guilty.