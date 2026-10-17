Cameroonian Journalist Ambe Macmillan Shot in Bamenda, Young Girl Killed

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CAMEROONONLINE.ORG | Cameroonian journalist Ambe Macmillan Awa is recovering in hospital after being shot by unidentified gunmen in Bamenda, in Cameroon’s conflict-stricken Northwest Region, on October 14, 2026. The attack also claimed the life of a young girl.

The shooting occurred near a wake-keeping ceremony in the Nkwen neighborhood of Bamenda. Macmillan, a former president of the Bamenda chapter of the Cameroon Association of English-Speaking Journalists (CAMASEJ), sustained a gunshot wound to his leg. Reports indicate that he underwent successful surgery and is recovering.

This is not the first time Macmillan has experienced violence during Cameroon’s Anglophone crisis. In 2019, he was abducted by suspected separatist fighters, triggering widespread condemnation and calls for his immediate release.

The latest shooting has renewed concerns about the safety of journalists and civilians in Cameroon’s English-speaking regions, where nearly a decade of conflict between government forces and separatist fighters has resulted in widespread violence and insecurity.

The incident coincided with a visit to the Northwest Region by Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute, during which regional authorities called for heightened security and vigilance.

Source: France 24 report, October 16, 2026.