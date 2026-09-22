Idriss Carlos Kameni Joins Haiti as Goalkeeper Coach

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CAMEROONONLINE.ORG | Former Cameroon international goalkeeper Idriss Carlos Kameni has joined the Haiti national team as goalkeeper coach, continuing his transition from player to international coaching.

Kameni will work under Spanish head coach David Badía as Haiti prepares for the 2026–27 Concacaf Nations League, where the team will compete in League A. Haiti is scheduled to begin its campaign against Trinidad and Tobago on September 24, followed by a match against Costa Rica on September 27.

From Cameroon to Haiti

The appointment follows Kameni’s recent involvement with the Cameroon national team. He previously served as goalkeeper coach for the Indomitable Lions under Marc Brys and was part of the technical staff during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign.

Kameni is widely known for his playing career with Cameroon and in European club football. He was part of Cameroon’s gold medal-winning squad at the 2000 Olympic Games and the team that won the 2002 Africa Cup of Nations. At club level, he notably played for Spanish sides Espanyol and Málaga.

A New International Role

His move to Haiti gives Kameni another opportunity to develop his coaching career at the international level. He will be responsible for working with Haiti’s goalkeepers as the team begins a new competitive cycle and seeks qualification for the 2027 Concacaf Gold Cup.

For the former Indomitable Lions goalkeeper, the appointment represents a new chapter away from Cameroon while keeping him involved in international football.