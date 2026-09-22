“These Are My Roots”: Kylian Mbappé Reflects on African Heritage, Cameroon, and the 2026 Ballon d’Or

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CAMEROONONLINE.ORG | France captain and top Ballon d’Or contender Kylian Mbappé has reaffirmed his deep ties to the African continent, stating he has “never cut ties with [his] roots,” according to an interview originally broadcast by RFI.

Mbappé, born in Paris to a Cameroonian father—Wilfried Mbappé—and an Algerian mother, reflected on his cultural background and his memorable 2023 visit to Cameroon.

“I have always received an upbringing rooted in African culture, even though I was born in France and did everything there,” Mbappé noted. “Whenever I go to Africa, I am always received extremely well. I feel the people’s love, and it is truly gratifying to feel the support of an entire continent.”

Dual Nationality and the French Jersey

Addressing his international career, Mbappé described playing for Les Bleus as the most natural path given his upbringing and progression through France’s national youth ranks:

Representing France: He underscored that playing for a nation stems from a deep personal history and emotional connection rather than a mere sporting decision.

On Dual-National Players: He expressed full respect for players born and trained in Europe who opt to represent African national sides, describing the decision as deeply personal: “When it is a choice from the heart, it is hard to dispute or comment on.”

Praise for African Football and the AFCON

Mbappé dismissed recurring debates concerning the supposed mental fragility of African squads at major tournaments. Having attended matches during the recent Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON)—including Morocco vs. Mali and Côte d’Ivoire vs. Cameroon—he praised the rising competitive standard of the continental game:

African teams, he pointed out, now face global opponents without fear and have developed the tactical confidence to beat any side.

He described competing against top African teams as an enduring challenge for international squads.

With voting for the 2026 Ballon d’Or closing on September 28, where African nations account for 20% of the ballot, Mbappé expressed hope that his connection to the continent will be reflected in the outcome, concluding that should he claim the award, he intends to dedicate it to Africa.