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CameroonOnline.ORG | In a decision that has sent shockwaves across international football, Morocco has been declared the winner of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) following a ruling that overturned Senegal’s victory in the tournament final. The judgment, issued by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) appeals board, has sparked debate over governance, rules enforcement, and the integrity of competition.

A Final Marked by Chaos

The AFCON final, held in Rabat on January 18, 2026, initially ended with Senegal defeating host nation Morocco 1–0 after extra time. However, the match was overshadowed by a controversial moment late in regulation play.

Morocco was awarded a penalty following a video review, prompting Senegal’s players to leave the field in protest. The walk-off lasted approximately 10 to 15 minutes before the team returned and the match resumed. Senegal ultimately secured the win, and celebrations followed both on the pitch and back home.

CAF’s Decision to Overturn the Result

Weeks later, CAF’s appeals board ruled that Senegal’s temporary withdrawal constituted a violation of tournament regulations. Under Articles 82 and 84, teams that abandon play without authorization can forfeit the match.

As a result, Senegal’s 1–0 victory was converted into a 3–0 loss by default, and Morocco was officially awarded the title. The ruling effectively stripped Senegal of what would have been its second AFCON championship and handed Morocco its first title since 1976.

Senegal Pushes Back

Senegal’s football federation has strongly criticized the decision, calling it unfair and unprecedented. Officials argue that the match had resumed under the referee’s authority and was completed in accordance with the rules of play.

The federation has announced plans to appeal the ruling to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), a process that could take months or longer to resolve.

Public reaction in Senegal has been marked by disbelief and frustration, particularly given that large-scale celebrations had already taken place following the original victory.

Broader Implications for the Sport

The controversy raises broader questions about how governing bodies interpret and enforce rules, particularly in high-stakes matches. While CAF emphasized adherence to regulations, critics argue that overturning a completed match result risks undermining confidence in officiating and tournament governance.

Morocco, for its part, has maintained that its appeal was based solely on ensuring that the rules were applied consistently, rather than disputing the on-field outcome.

What Comes Next

Both teams are expected to move forward to upcoming international competitions, including the 2026 FIFA World Cup. However, the dispute over the AFCON final is likely to continue in legal channels and public discourse.

For now, the official record lists Morocco as African champions. Yet the circumstances surrounding that designation ensure that the 2025 AFCON final will remain one of the most contentious in recent football history.