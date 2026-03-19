Cameroon: Separatist Leaders’ Life Sentences Overturned – A Major Shift in the Anglophone Crisis?

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CameroonOnline.ORG | The legal landscape of Cameroon’s protracted “Anglophone Crisis” shifted significantly today as the nation’s highest court intervened in one of its most high-profile cases. In a major judicial turn, the Cameroon Supreme Court has overturned the life sentences previously handed down to ten prominent separatist leaders, including Julius Sisiku Ayuk Tabe.

To understand the weight of this development, it is necessary to look back at the 2019 military trial that initially defined their legal status.

The 2019 Verdict: Military Tribunal and Maximum Penalties

In August 2019, a military tribunal in Yaoundé concluded a highly publicized trial by sentencing Sisiku Julius Ayuk Tabe—the self-proclaimed president of the unrecognized state of “Ambazonia”—and nine of his followers to life imprisonment.

The group, often referred to as the “Nera 10,” had been arrested in Nigeria in early 2018 and subsequently extradited to Cameroon. The trial was marked by heavy security and significant international scrutiny. The tribunal found the leaders guilty of charges including terrorism, secession, and hostility against the state.

In addition to the life sentences, the court imposed a fine of 250 billion FCFA (approximately $350 million) to cover damages. At the time, the verdict was viewed by many as a firm signal from the government of President Paul Biya that it would not negotiate on the territorial integrity of the country.

The 2026 Update: A Procedural Reversal

In a development reported today, March 19, 2026, by RFI, the Supreme Court of Cameroon has quashed that 2019 ruling. The court annulled the decision of the military tribunal and ordered that the case be sent back to the Court of Appeal of the Centre Region for a new hearing.

This intervention by the apex court effectively resets the legal proceedings for the ten men. While they remain in custody at the Kondengui Principal Prison in Yaoundé, the previous life sentences and the massive financial penalties no longer stand as final judgments.

Throughout the initial trial and subsequent appeals, defense lawyers consistently argued that the military tribunal lacked jurisdiction over civilians and that the rights of the accused were violated during the extradition and trial process. The Supreme Court’s decision to break the previous judgment suggests that these procedural or jurisdictional concerns carried significant weight.

Implications for the Conflict

The “Anglophone Crisis,” which began in 2016 as a protest over perceived marginalization by the French-speaking majority, has resulted in thousands of deaths and the displacement of hundreds of thousands of people.

The Nera 10 have long been considered central figures in any potential resolution to the conflict. While today’s ruling is a legal victory for the defense, its political impact remains to be seen. Observers are now watching to see if this judicial reset opens a window for renewed dialogue between the Cameroonian state and separatist factions, or if it simply marks the beginning of another lengthy cycle of litigation.