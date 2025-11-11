Issa Tchiroma Bakary Issues Urgent Call to Action Against “State-Based Terrorism” in Cameroon | + video

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

CameroonOnline.ORG | Cameroonian opposition leader Issa Tchiroma Bakary has released a new video statement in which he identifies himself as the president-elect of Cameroon and calls for the release of individuals he says have been unlawfully detained by the current government. The address, which was widely circulated online, includes an appeal to the international community and an ultimatum directed at the administration of President Paul Biya.

Appeal to the International Community

In the video, Tchiroma urges countries that uphold democratic principles and human rights to pay attention to what he describes as a serious and escalating crisis in Cameroon. He alleges that the government is engaging in “state-based terrorism” against its citizens, accusing authorities of conducting arbitrary arrests and detentions without legal justification.

He claims that “hundreds and thousands” of Cameroonians have been jailed for political, ethnic, or regional reasons, calling the situation “unbearable” and “unacceptable.”

Criticism of President Biya’s Legitimacy

Tchiroma also questions the legitimacy of President Paul Biya’s leadership, asserting that Biya “has never been elected by the Cameroonian people.” He refers to Biya’s oath of office as a “sacrilege,” arguing that invoking God during the swearing-in ceremony was a misuse of religious symbolism for political ends.

The 48-Hour Ultimatum

In the most direct portion of his statement, Tchiroma issues a 48-hour ultimatum to the government, demanding the release of all individuals he claims have been “unlawfully arrested and jailed.” He warns that if the demand is not met, Cameroonians will have the right to act in “legitimate defense” to recover their freedom and secure the release of those detained.

Broader Political Context

Tchiroma’s declaration comes amid continuing debate over governance, democracy, and human rights in Cameroon. President Biya, who has been in power since 1982, has long faced criticism from opposition groups and international observers regarding election transparency and the treatment of political opponents.

The government has not yet issued an official response to Tchiroma’s video or the ultimatum.