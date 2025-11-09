Manchester United Reportedly Seek to Delay Bryan Mbeumo’s AFCON Arrival

Share Facebook

CameroonOnline.ORG | Reports from England suggest that Manchester United are in discussions with the Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT) to delay the arrival of Bryan Mbeumo for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The club is said to be concerned about losing the forward during a critical stage of the Premier League season, as several key fixtures coincide with AFCON preparations. Manchester United are therefore requesting permission for Mbeumo to remain with the team longer before joining Cameroon’s national squad.

This situation presents a delicate balance between club and country. A delay in Mbeumo’s arrival could affect Cameroon’s pre-tournament training and team cohesion, but it could also allow the player to maintain match fitness in England before linking up with the squad.

FECAFOOT and Manchester United are reportedly open to discussions about possible arrangements, including how many matches Mbeumo will play before his release and when exactly he will report to the national camp.

The outcome of these talks may influence Cameroon’s preparations for AFCON and could serve as another example of the ongoing challenges faced by players balancing international commitments with club obligations.

Source: Soccer Laduma