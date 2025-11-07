Paul Biya Sworn In for Eighth Term Amid Deadly Post-Election Unrest

Share Facebook

CameroonOnline.ORG | Cameroon’s President Paul Biya, 92, was sworn in on Thursday for an eighth consecutive term following a fiercely contested election marred by violence and allegations of fraud. The long-serving leader, who has ruled the central African nation since 1982, now extends his tenure as the world’s oldest head of state.

In a somber ceremony in Yaoundé, Biya acknowledged the scale of the country’s challenges but pledged to restore order and stability. “As I take office, I fully measure the seriousness of the situation our country is going through,” he said. “I measure the number and severity of challenges we face. I measure the depth of frustrations, the scale of expectations.”

Biya, dressed in a dark suit, offered condolences to the families of those killed in post-election clashes and promised a return to calm. He attributed the unrest to “irresponsible politicians” and elements of the Cameroonian diaspora whom he accused of inciting violence. “I can assure you, order will reign,” he declared, insisting that it was pointless to plunge the country into crisis.

According to official figures released last week, Biya secured 53.66 percent of the vote, while opposition leader Issa Tchiroma Bakary garnered 35.19 percent. The results, however, were immediately rejected by Tchiroma, who declared himself the rightful winner and accused the government of orchestrating electoral fraud. The opposition leader’s supporters took to the streets in protest, leading to deadly confrontations with security forces.

United Nations sources reported that at least 48 civilians were killed during the demonstrations, while the National Human Rights Commission placed the death toll at 14, with more than 1,200 arrests. The government has not provided its own figures and has yet to comment on the reported casualties.

Despite the widespread criticism, Biya praised the country’s electoral body, Elecam, describing the October 12 election as “satisfactory.” His new term could extend his rule until nearly the age of 100, cementing his position as one of Africa’s most enduring and controversial leaders.

Cameroon remains deeply divided following the vote, with calls for reconciliation and reform growing louder. Whether Biya’s renewed promise to restore order can heal the fractures in his nation remains uncertain.