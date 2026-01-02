AFCON 2025: Matchday 3 Magic: Wonder Goals, Comebacks, and Pure Emotion

Share Facebook

CameroonOnline.ORG | The group stages have concluded with a bang, delivering a final round of pure footballing theater. Brought to you by Danone, this exclusive highlight reel captures the absolute peak of Matchday 3—from jaw-dropping strikes from distance to the “wonder goals” that fans will be talking about for years. Relive the dramatic comebacks that kept qualification dreams alive and the infectious joy of the celebrations that followed. It wasn’t just about the final scores; it was about the passion and the stunning plays that define the tournament. Watch the video below to witness every unforgettable moment.