Human Rights Watch Accuses Cameroon of Killings, Torture, and Mass Arrests After Disputed Election

CameroonOnline.ORG | Human Rights Watch (HRW) has accused Cameroonian security forces of killing protesters, torturing detainees, and carrying out mass arrests following the country’s disputed presidential election last month.

The rights group said that security forces used live ammunition and tear gas to disperse opposition-led demonstrations that erupted after the October 12 vote. HRW reported that a “brutal crackdown” on dissent resulted in the deaths of dozens of people and the arrest of hundreds more.

According to the organization, the unrest followed the announcement that long-time President Paul Biya had won reelection with 53.66 percent of the vote. His main challenger, Issa Tchiroma Bakary, rejected the results and declared himself the legitimate winner, alleging widespread fraud.

Biya, 92, who has ruled Cameroon since 1982, was sworn in for an eighth term on November 6. The elections, marred by allegations of irregularities, prompted large-scale protests across major cities, including Yaoundé, Douala, and Bamenda.

Witnesses told Human Rights Watch that security forces opened fire on protesters and conducted door-to-door searches in opposition strongholds. “Some of those detained were beaten or tortured,” HRW said, citing testimonies from lawyers and families of detainees.

Lawyers working with detainees told the rights group that more than 2,000 people had been arrested, including minors. Many were reportedly held without charge or access to legal counsel. Some detainees were taken to the State Defense Secretariat, a site where previous allegations of torture have been documented.

HRW stated that those arrested were charged with serious offenses such as “insurrection,” “rebellion,” and “hostility against the homeland,” with some facing potential death sentences. The group said many of these charges appeared politically motivated or unsupported by evidence.

The organization also criticized restrictions on freedom of expression and assembly, noting that several journalists were detained while covering the protests. It called on Cameroonian authorities to release those arrested solely for exercising their right to peaceful protest and to ensure fair legal proceedings for all detainees.

Human Rights Watch urged the government to conduct independent investigations into the killings and alleged abuses by security forces. It also called on political leaders to refrain from inciting violence and to engage in dialogue aimed at easing tensions.

Cameroonian officials have confirmed that “several dozen” people were killed in the unrest but said investigations are ongoing. They denied reports of systematic abuse and insisted that security forces acted within the law.

The crackdown has drawn growing concern from international observers and human rights organizations, who warn that the post-election violence could deepen divisions in the Central African nation, already grappling with conflict in its Anglophone regions and insecurity in the Far North.

Human Rights Watch concluded that the events in Cameroon highlight the urgent need for accountability and respect for basic freedoms, emphasizing that “the cycle of repression must end to prevent further bloodshed.”