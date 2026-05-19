Jazz Legend Kirk Whalum Announces First-Ever Concerts in Cameroon

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CameroonOnline.ORG | “Hi! This is Kirk Whalum. I am absolutely thrilled to give my very first concert in Cameroon and even in Central Africa.”

With these words—spoken over the iconic backdrop of Manu Dibango’s Soul Makossa on his official digital platforms—the world-renowned American saxophonist officially announced his arrival in Cameroon. The Grammy-winning jazz virtuoso is set to perform two highly anticipated dates as part of the 2026 Yaoundé Jazz Festival, marking a deeply symbolic milestone in his illustrious career.

Backed by a stellar lineup of six musicians, Whalum will bring his signature blend of smooth jazz, gospel, and R&B to two of the country’s major cultural hubs.

Event Details & Concert Schedule

The festival has designed two distinct experiences for music lovers, ranging from a monumental gathering in the capital to a cozy, high-end evening in the economic hub.

1. Yaoundé: A Monumental Celebration

Date & Time: Friday, June 5, 2026, at 7:00 PM

Venue: Palais des Congrès

Ticket Prices: 15,000 F, 30,000 F, and 45,000 F CFA

The Vibe: A massive, communal gathering designed to bring thousands of jazz enthusiasts together under one roof.

2. Douala: An Intimate Evening

Date & Time: Saturday, June 6, 2026, at 7:00 PM

Venue: Krystal Palace

Ticket Price: 30,000 F CFA

The Vibe: A more hushed, cozy, and exclusive atmosphere tailored for a refined jazz lounge experience.

Note for Corporate Attendees: Festival Executive Director Stéphane Mauger noted that turnkey packages, including strategic VIP seating quotas, have been specifically designed for businesses and administrative bodies looking to host clients.

A Deeply Symbolic Return to Central Africa

Choosing Cameroon as his gateway to the region is a major milestone for the artist. According to festival organizers, Whalum has long harbored a profound ambition to perform on stage here.

Remarkably, the 67-year-old musician speaks excellent French, a skill he picked up during an extended stay in France a few years ago, allowing him to connect directly with the country’s diverse, multilingual audience. By teasing his arrival with Manu Dibango’s timeless rhythm, Whalum paid a beautiful, immediate homage to Cameroonian musical royalty, bridging the gap between American jazz and African musical heritage.

About the Artist: The Man with the Soulful Sound

Since rising to prominence as a promising studio musician in Houston, Texas during the 1980s, Kirk Whalum has established himself as a titan of modern jazz.

Whether navigating the complex arrangements of pure jazz, the breezy rhythms of smooth jazz, or the emotional depths of gospel, Whalum’s saxophone is instantly recognizable. His playing seamlessly blends sweetness, emotion, passion, and sensuality—a musical voice that has captivated audiences globally for four decades and is finally set to echo through Cameroon.