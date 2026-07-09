Fixing the Foundation: Joseph-Antoine Bell on What’s Really Wrong with Cameroonian Football [+Video]

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

CameroonOnline.ORG | For generations, Cameroonian football wasn’t just a sport—it was a unifying force. When the Indomitable Lions stepped onto the pitch, tribal lines, language barriers, and geographical distances dissolved. We became one nation under one flag.

But according to African football legend and two-time Africa Cup of Nations champion Joseph-Antoine Bell, that unity and excellence are slipping away.

In a recent episode of Road to CCFNA on Africa Today TV, the iconic former goalkeeper sat down to discuss the evolution of the game, national pride, and the upcoming Cameroonian Cultural Festival of North America (taking place May 29–31 in Washington, D.C.).

Watch the full interview above to hear Bell’s unfiltered thoughts on the state of the game.

Football Doesn’t Start on the Pitch

When asked about the stark differences between the legendary squads of his era and the national team of today, Bell pointed out a major misconception held by fans and analysts alike: we focus too much on the players and not enough on the environment that produces them.

“Football does not start with footballers,” Bell explained. “You’ve got so many things that happen before the field.”

Bell recalled growing up in an era charged with the energy of independence, dignity, and national brotherhood. That cultural nurturing instilled a deep sense of responsibility when wearing the green, red, and yellow jersey.

Today, the landscape is entirely different. A majority of the current roster consists of players who were born, raised, and trained abroad. Bell argues that expecting automatic patriotism from athletes who have no built-in connection to the country—without doing anything to prepare or educate them—is a systemic failure.

“Those in Charge Are Responsible for the Failure”

Rather than blaming the younger generation for not living up to the glory days of the past, Bell pointed the finger directly at football leadership and management.

“We’ve got a problem of those who are in charge, not a problem of players,” Bell stated bluntly. “Instead of always shooting at them by saying they are less good… we have to help them to match the past. Not to be selfish to say we did it and they cannot do it. We have to help them to do it.”

According to Bell, the older generation and sports authorities must create structured pathways and organized platforms to transfer knowledge, mentor young talent, and rebuild a domestic league that once stood as the best in Africa.

Looking Forward to CCFNA

Despite his critiques of the current system, Bell remains deeply committed to the spirit of Cameroonian togetherness. He expressed his excitement for the upcoming Cameroonian Cultural Festival of North America in Washington, D.C., viewing it as an essential space for brothers and sisters of the diaspora to share, connect, and celebrate their shared heritage.