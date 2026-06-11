Massive Counterfeit Currency Ring Busted in Douala: Underground Factory Run by Chinese National Dismantled

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CameroonOnline.ORG | DOUALA, Cameroon — In a major enforcement operation, the Cameroonian National Gendarmerie has dismantled a sophisticated, large-scale counterfeit currency manufacturing facility operating in the economic capital of Douala.

The raid, executed by units from the Gendarmerie Region No. 2, led to the arrest of several suspects, including a Chinese national identified as the primary operator of the clandestine network.

The Investigation and Raid

Acting on precise intelligence gathered over several weeks, law enforcement officers targeted a secure villa located in the upscale residential neighborhood of Bonamoussadi. The suspects had reportedly utilized the high-end residential area to conceal their activities from local surveillance and routine police patrols.

During the raid, authorities caught the suspects in the middle of production. The site was not merely a distribution hub, but a fully equipped industrial printing facility dedicated to the mass production of illicit banknotes.

Seized Equipment and Contraband

The Gendarmerie seized a substantial cache of specialized equipment and fabricated currency, underscoring the highly professional nature of the operation.

The confiscated items included:

Industrial Printing Presses: High-capacity machinery capable of generating volume outputs of paper currency.

Chemical Solutions and Dyes: Specialized inks, solvents, and chemical agents used to replicate the distinct coloration and texture of legal tender.

Precision Cutting Tools: Industrial guillotines and molds designed to match the exact dimensions and physical specifications of official banknotes.

Counterfeit Banknotes: Millions in fabricated currency, primarily consisting of Central African CFA francs (XAF), alongside quantities of foreign currencies intended for integration into the local and regional financial markets.

Economic and Regional Implications

Financial analysts note that an operation of this magnitude poses a direct threat to the monetary stability of the Central African Economic and Monetary Community (CEMAC) zone. Because the CFA franc is shared across six nations, the introduction of massive volumes of counterfeit currency risks exacerbating inflationary pressures, devaluing legitimate capital, and undermining public confidence in the regional banking system.

Ongoing Legal Proceedings

The suspects remain in the custody of judicial authorities and face severe charges under Cameroonian law, including counterfeiting, organized financial crime, and economic sabotage.

The Gendarmerie has announced that investigations are ongoing to identify and intercept the broader distribution networks responsible for laundering the fake currency into circulation. Authorities have urged local merchants and financial institutions to exercise heightened vigilance when processing cash transactions.