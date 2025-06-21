Cameroon’s Kribi Strategic Hydrocarbon Reserve Project: A Game-Changer for Central Africa

Share Facebook

According to Investir au Cameroun, Cameroon is set to revolutionize its energy landscape with the development of a strategic security depot for fuel storage in the Kribi port area. This ambitious project, with a capacity of 250,000 to 300,000 metric tons, is estimated to cost $200 million (approximately 114 billion FCFA).

The project is a joint venture between the Société Nationale des Hydrocarbures (SNH) and its subsidiary Tradex. Funding will be secured through a Project Finance model, and the RCC consortium, known for its 35 successful projects in this domain, has been entrusted with its execution.

To facilitate the project’s implementation, SNH and Tradex have established CSTAR FARM Project Management LLC, a project company registered in Dubai, UAE, on April 25, 2025. The capital distribution for this Emirati-law entity is as follows: 49% for Ariana Energy, 31% for Tradex, and 20% for SNH. Ariana Energy is also a key member of the CSTAR FARM Project Management LLC shareholder consortium.

Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) studies are currently 80% complete and expected to finalize by July 31, 2025, marking significant progress already made.

Nathalie Moudiki, General Manager of CSTAR, emphasized the historical significance of the Kribi strategic petroleum product reserve storage terminal, stating it’s “destined to revolutionize Cameroon’s energy development ecosystem.” The project also aims to solidify Cameroon’s position as a major energy and industrial hub in Central Africa.