Bryan Mbeumo: Manchester United’s Bold Summer Move

CameroonOnline.ORG | As the transfer window heats up, Manchester United’s pursuit of Bryan Mbeumo is beginning to define their summer strategy. Reports from the BBC confirm that United have returned to Brentford with an improved offer of over £60 million for the dynamic Cameroon forward, just weeks after their initial bid of £45 million plus £10 million in add-ons was rejected.

The 25-year-old Cameroon international is coming off a career-best season, scoring 20 goals and adding nine assists. With Premier League experience and proven attacking quality, Mbeumo is exactly the kind of player new manager Ruben Amorim is targeting to strengthen his squad ahead of pre-season on July 7.

United already secured Matheus Cunha from Wolves for £62.5 million, and Brentford are said to want a similar fee before agreeing to let Mbeumo go. Tottenham’s new boss Thomas Frank and several Champions League clubs are also interested.

While Mbeumo would bring immediate impact, he is expected to miss part of the 2025-26 season due to the Africa Cup of Nations.

His potential arrival comes amid fresh controversy at United, with Alejandro Garnacho posting a photo in an Aston Villa shirt and Marcus Rashford—also told to find a new club—responding with support.

In a summer full of questions, Mbeumo could be a decisive answer.