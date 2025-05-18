Kidnapped Cameroonian Priest Held for $42,750 Ransom Amid Rising Insecurity

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Unidentified gunmen are demanding a $42,750 ransom for the release of Father Valentin Mbaïbarem, a Catholic priest abducted last week in Cameroon’s northern region. He was seized along with five others on the road between Guidjiba and Tcholliré. While the others have been released and one—a teacher—killed, Fr. Mbaïbarem remains in captivity.

Church leaders suspect Boko Haram involvement. Archbishop Faustin Ambassa Ndjodo has urged prayers for the priest’s safe return, while Bishop Barthélemy Yaouda Hourgo warns that regional security is deteriorating, despite government claims to the contrary.

Boko Haram, notorious for violence across West Africa, has increasingly relied on ransom kidnappings to fund its operations. Recent attacks have shown a disturbing escalation, including the use of explosive-laden drones against Cameroonian forces.

Kidnapping, once rare, has now become a thriving industry in the region’s shadow war.