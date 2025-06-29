The Rise of Cameroonian Basketball Talent: 2025 NBA Draft & Current Stars

Share Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Pinterest

CameroonOnline.ORG | Another Big Night for Cameroon at the 2025 NBA Draft

The 2025 NBA Draft once again showed how global the game of basketball has become. From early lottery picks to promising second-rounders, teams are investing in talent from all corners of the world — and Cameroon continues to stand out.

Two players with Cameroonian heritage heard their names called this year:

Noa Essengue, son of former Cameroonian player Gaston Essengué, was selected 12th overall by the Chicago Bulls. Born in Orléans, France, Noa brings the size, athleticism, and defensive potential that teams look for in a modern big man.

Noah Penda, another French prospect with Cameroonian roots, was drafted 32nd overall by the Boston Celtics. Known for his motor, rebounding, and versatility, Penda could develop into an important piece for Boston’s future.

Current NBA Players of Cameroonian Descent

Cameroon’s impact on the NBA has been steadily growing over the past decade. The country’s basketball story now includes superstars, rising prospects, and respected veterans.

Established Stars

Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers)

Born in Yaoundé, Embiid is a multiple-time All-Star and the 2023 NBA MVP. He remains one of the most dominant and skilled big men in the league.

Pascal Siakam (Indiana Pacers)

From Douala, Siakam is a two-time All-Star and NBA champion with the Toronto Raptors who now brings his versatility to the Pacers.

Rising Prospects

Christian Koloko (Los Angeles Lakers, Two-Way)

Another native of Douala, Koloko is developing his game as an agile rim protector and rebounder for the Lakers.



Ulrich Chomche (Toronto Raptors, Two-Way)

Born in Bafang, Chomche became the first NBA Academy Africa and Basketball Africa League product to sign an NBA contract. He represents a new wave of homegrown talent.

Yves Missi (New Orleans Pelicans)

Raised in Yaoundé, Missi is an exciting prospect with length and mobility, now honing his skills in the Pelicans’ system.

Veteran Leader

Nicolas Batum (LA Clippers)

Though Batum represents France internationally, his father, Richard Batum, was Cameroonian. Nicolas has enjoyed a long and respected NBA career and is valued for his leadership and defensive versatility.

2025 Draftees with Cameroonian Heritage

Noa Essengue (Chicago Bulls) — First round, 12th overall

Noah Penda (Boston Celtics) — Second round, 32nd overall

Cameroon’s Impact on the Basketball World Keeps Growing

The success of stars like Embiid and Siakam has inspired countless young players across Cameroon and Africa as a whole. With eight players of Cameroonian descent now connected to NBA rosters — from MVPs to first-year rookies — the country’s influence is undeniable.

And this momentum does not stop at the NBA

In the WNBA, Cameroon’s presence reached new heights this year when Dominique Malonga, born in Yaoundé, was selected second overall in the 2025 WNBA Draft. Dominique is the daughter of Thalance Malonga and Agathe N’Nindjem-Yolemp, both former basketball players themselves. Her father, Thalance, is now a doctor but continues to support her dream from afar. Dominique’s success highlights just how wide and diverse Cameroon’s basketball legacy has become.

From the NBA to the WNBA, Cameroon’s impact is spreading thanks to development programs like the NBA Academy Africa, Basketball Without Borders, and the Basketball Africa League. These initiatives help identify and nurture the next generation of talent who will carry this momentum forward.

Looking Ahead

The story of Cameroonian basketball talent is far from over. As these players lace up for the 2025–26 season, they carry with them not only the hopes of a country but the promise of a continent that continues to make its mark on the game.