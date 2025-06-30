Share Facebook

ipn.md | The Ukrainian army has released a video recording of two citizens from Cameroon who enlisted to fight in the Russian army. Both were captured on the front lines in northern Ukraine, IPN reports quoting TSN.ua.

According to a video clip posted by the Ukrainian press, one of the prisoners confesses that he was a teacher in Cameroon and that he had come to the Russian Federation for dental treatment. The second one says he was supposed to work at a shampoo factory, but his documents and personal belongings were taken away.

Subsequently, the two Cameroonians would have understood that donning the “swamp-colored” military uniform was not for agricultural work, yet they still signed military contracts in exchange for a sum of 1.1 million rubles, considerably less than what Russia offers its own citizens, but a significant amount in Cameroon.

This is the second publicized case recently, in which African citizens are caught fighting on the side of the Russian army. In April, Ukrainian military captured two Chinese citizens, who were fighting for Russia. Another case was recorded in the direction of Toretsk, where the Ukrainian army took a Senegalese citizen prisoner. And in May, an Uzbek fighter was captured on the front in the town of Liman.

