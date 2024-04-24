Indomitable Lions: FIFA puts an end to the appointment of Marc Brys as Cameroon coach

Share Facebook

Afrique Sports | The International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) has already ratified the appointment of Belgian Marc Brys as the head coach of the Cameroon national football team, the Indomitable Lions.

On the FIFA website, alongside the names of the president of the Cameroon Football Federation and its secretary-general, one can now find the name of the head of the technical staff of the Indomitable Lions appointed by the Minister of Sports and Physical Education, Narcisse Mouelle Kombi.

The 61-year-old Belgian coach, Marc Brys, the new head coach of the Cameroon national team, is indeed prominently featured on the FIFA website. It is worth noting that Marc Brys signed his contract as the head coach of the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon approximately two weeks ago following a specific choice made by the Ministry of Sports and Physical Education, with authorization from the Presidency.

This choice was initially deemed non-consensual by the Cameroon Football Federation and its president, Samuel Eto’o Fils, who threatened to appoint another coach to lead the Indomitable Lions.