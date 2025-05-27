Temporary Closure of Ghana’s Embassy in the United States Following Visa Scandal

Share Facebook

Ghana has temporarily closed its embassy in Washington due to an investigation into an alleged fraud involving visa and passport issuance.

According to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, an audit uncovered a corruption scheme involving a locally hired staff member and collaborators. They allegedly created an unauthorized link on the embassy’s website, redirecting applicants to a private company that charged them unjustified additional fees. The staff member is said to have kept the proceeds in a personal account. The scheme reportedly operated for five years.

The minister announced the suspension of all local staff and the recall of diplomats. The embassy will remain closed for a few days to allow for restructuring and the implementation of secure procedures.

The case has been referred to the Attorney General for possible prosecution. The government reaffirmed its zero-tolerance policy toward corruption and abuse of power.