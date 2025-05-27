Russia’s Lavrov and West Left Speechless? Cameroon’s Ambassador Drops Bombshell Speech | +video

Share Facebook

In a powerful address, Russian FM Sergei Lavrov slammed the West’s “neo-colonial” tactics and hailed Africa as a pillar of the multipolar world. Lavrov vowed unwavering support for African sovereignty, security, and growth, while Cameroon’s ambassador praised Russia as Africa’s most loyal partner. From trade and education to military cooperation and BRICS ties — is Russia positioning itself as the new protector of the Global South?

Source: Hindustan Times