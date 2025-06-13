Children’s Education Crumbles as IPOB Fighters Exploit Cameroon’s Anglophone Crisis

Share Facebook

Education Crumbles as Armed Conflict Deepens

The Anglophone Crisis in Cameroon, now in its ninth year, continues to deteriorate. A recent investigation by HumAngle Media reveals that fighters from Nigeria’s Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) have infiltrated the separatist insurgency in the English-speaking regions of Cameroon. This new development has dramatically worsened the already dire state of children’s education in these areas.

From Political Grievance to Profit-Driven Violence

Originally driven by demands for autonomy and language rights, the Anglophone movement has increasingly devolved into violent chaos. Teachers and students have become prime targets for intimidation, abduction, and even execution. According to interviews conducted with educators and psychologists, IPOB-linked elements are exploiting the conflict for financial gain, demanding ransoms and imposing arbitrary “education bans” in communities under their control.

The Human Cost: Displacement and Silence

As a result, many schools have either shut down or relocated. Families, teachers, and students have been displaced, with many fleeing to Francophone regions of Cameroon. While these areas offer relative safety, displaced individuals often remain silent out of fear, unwilling to speak about the atrocities they fled—particularly the brutal actions of the so-called “Amba Boys” and IPOB-linked militants.

An Educational Future in Limbo

This infiltration has created a devastating ripple effect. Even in regions accepting displaced students, the infrastructure is overwhelmed, and educational disruption is profound. With no clear resolution in sight and increased foreign interference, Cameroon’s Anglophone children risk losing entire years of schooling—time they cannot recover.

Source:

“Children’s Education Suffers as IPOB Fighters Infiltrate Cameroon’s Anglophone Crisis.” HumAngle Media, June 2025. Read the full article here.