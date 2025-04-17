A 70-kg Shipment of Narcotics Hidden in Air Compressors Seized at Douala Airport

April 17, 2025

CameroonOnline.ORG | A shipment weighing 70 kilograms of narcotics, concealed inside air compressors, was seized at Douala International Airport.

The illicit substances — a mixture of methamphetamines, ephedrine, and cocaine — were hidden within thirteen air pumps that had been carefully modified for fraudulent purposes.

The estimated market value of the seizure exceeds one billion CFA francs, highlighting both the scale of the trafficking operation and the sophistication of the concealment methods used.

