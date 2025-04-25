BREAKING: New York Jets Select Cameroonian-Blooded Armand Membou with No. 7 Pick in 2025 NFL Draft

Share Facebook

CameroonOnline.ORG | In a move that could define their offensive line for years to come, the New York Jets have selected Missouri right tackle Armand Membou with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Membou, the son of Cameroonian immigrants, steps into a critical role as he is expected to immediately replace veteran Morgan Moses at right tackle. His selection signals a clear investment by the Jets in protecting their quarterback and bolstering the run game.

At 6-foot-4, 332 pounds with 33.5-inch arms, Membou may not possess the prototypical height of an NFL tackle, but his athleticism sets him apart. At the NFL Combine, he turned heads by running a 4.91-second 40-yard dash, posting a 34-inch vertical jump, and completing 31 bench press reps—an eye-popping display of speed, power, and explosiveness.

The former Missouri Tiger was a rock on the right side of the offensive line, not surrendering a single sack or quarterback hit during the 2024 season. His dominance earned him Second-Team All-SEC honors and solidified his status as a top-10 prospect in this year’s draft.

With quick feet, agile movement, and refined hand technique, Membou has all the tools to thrive in the NFL. His story, from a family of Cameroonian immigrants to a top NFL draft pick, is as inspiring as his talent is undeniable.

Membou now heads to New York with massive expectations and the opportunity to make an immediate impact in the trenches. Jets fans, meet your new right tackle.