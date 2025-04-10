In a major anti-drug operation, the West Legion of the National Gendarmerie in Cameroon has successfully intercepted and seized 161 bags of cannabis. The illicit substance was cleverly concealed beneath trays of eggs in transport trucks, an apparent attempt to evade detection. The discovery highlights ongoing efforts by law enforcement to combat drug trafficking networks operating within the region. The video captures footage of the seized trucks, the concealed cannabis, and statements from officials involved in the operation, underscoring the determination of Cameroon’s security forces to uphold public safety and the rule of law.
Check Also
Cameroonian Banker John Mokom, Head of Standard Chartered Bank Côte d’Ivoire, Found Dead in Abidjan
CameroonOnline.ORG | The West African banking community has been struck by shocking news: John Ngu …
Pingback: Cameroon Gendarmerie Seizes 161 Bags of Cannabis Hidden in Egg Trucks - Cameroun Post